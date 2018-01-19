Death of Lake County woman found in burned home ruled a homicide

File Photo (Photo: WZZM)

LAKE COUNTY, MICH. - 79-year-old Evelyn Louise Ware was found dead inside her burning home on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to the house fire in Lake County, and upon arriving, they found human remains at the scene.

After doing an autopsy, the Lake County Medical Examiner ruled Ware's death a homicide.

At this time the Michigan State Police is asking for the public’s help in solving this homicide.

Anyone with surveillance systems and/or trail cameras in the area surrounding 1487 Lakola Rd. is asked to contact the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post 989-773-5951, so they can be reviewed for possible evidence.

Anyone wishing to provide information can remain anonymous by contacting the Cadillac Area Silent Observer at 231-779-9215 or 1-800-528-8234. Tips can also be submitted through www.P3tips.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV