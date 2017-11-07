Delay on case for 18-year-old charged with murder

(Photo: Nicolas, Emma)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The case against an 18-year-old accused in a deadly shooting last year has been delayed several weeks to give his attorney more time to prepare.

Ramon Logan is charged with felony murder and armed robbery for the August 2016 shooting death of Kenneth Kirkwood.

Kirkwood and another man were renovating a home on College Avenue near Dickinson Street SE when police say Logan and two other teens rode up on bikes. Kirkwood was shot several times during a robbery attempt and died the next day.

At 18, Logan already has an extensive criminal background. He'll be back in court Dec. 20 to hear evidence against him. Logan is being held without bond.

