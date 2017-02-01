Deputies investigating suspicious death and injury in Allegan County

Allegan County deputies on the scene of a suspicious death on 142nd Avenue in Dorr Township (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear, WZZM)

DORR TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Allegan County Sheriff's Department is looking into what deputies are calling the suspicious death of a man who was found inside a home early in the morning Wednesday, Feb. 1.

They were called out to 142nd Avenue east of U.S. 131 around 4 a.m. about a suicidal person. When they arrived, a man in his late teens or early 20s was dead. Another man, older than the man killed, was hurt.

Deputies believe the surviving man's injuries may have been caused by shrapnel, but he may have also been shot. He is being treated at a Grand Rapids hospital.

A Captain w/ #AlleganCountySheriff says 1 man dead another injured after shooting inside this home on 142nd Ave. pic.twitter.com/XxxlOcY19W — Angela Cunningham (@A_Cunningham) February 1, 2017

Investigators say two other people were at home at the time. They're talking to family members to figure out what happened, and whether there was an altercation between the two men.

Deputies could be seen collecting shell casings and other evidence in and outside the home.

The incident remains under investgation.

