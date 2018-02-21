Deputies searching for fugitive with criminal sexual conduct charges

Timothy David Perry is wanted for parole violation, criminal sexual conduct 1st degree and criminal sexual conduct 2nd degree, fleeing and eluding a police officer and habitual offender 4th offense.

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Kent County detectives are asking for your help finding a missing fugitive who is a convicted sex offender.

According to a release, deputies tried to arrest 32-year old Timothy Perry on a parole violation Monday, Feb. 19.

Police say he took off in his vehicle, driving the wrong way on Broadmoor Ave. Deputies said they ended the chase because it was too risky. Perry later abandoned his vehicle in Caledonia and it was picked up by a friend and later dropped off in Kentwood.

Perry is also wanted for first and second degree criminal sexual conduct against a child under 13-years-old. Deputies say Perry is about 6'2'' and 220 lbs. With brown hair and blue eyes. He also has three tattoos on the bottom of his wrists.

Anyone with information on him is asked to call the Kent County at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

