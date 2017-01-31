Deputies seek help finding home invasion suspect

Suspect believed to be responsible for a series of home invasions/larceny crimes that occurred in the area of 44th Street and Kenowa Avenue during the last week of December 2016.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent string of home invasions and larceny cases from eastern Georgetown Township.

The crimes occurred in the area of 44th Street and Kenowa Avenue during the last week of December.

Sometime in the early morning hours, the suspect entered unlocked garages and vehicles. Several credit cards were taken and used at area businesses before the owners discovered they were missing.

Over $6,000.00 of merchandise was fraudulently obtained.

If you recognize the suspect or have any additional information, please contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or www.mosotips.com.

