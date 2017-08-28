Dispute over appliances ends in gunfire, truck ramming

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 49-year-old Kalamazoo Township man is facing several charges after a fight over a water heater turned violent early Monday morning.

Police were called to Woodward Avenue, near Amsterdam Street around 5:25 a.m. When officers arrived, a 34-year-old woman who lives in the neighborhood said another neighbor had been shining the headlights of his truck into her house and yard from the street.

When she went out to speak with him, she said that he was angry about not getting money for a used water heater that had been removed from his house.The woman told police that an argument then started and her neighbor drove his truck over the bushes and in her yard, in what she called an attempt to run her over.

She got into her own truck and began to run into her neighbor's truck to try and get him off her front yard. Her neighbor left and drove down the block to the intersection of Amsterdam and Woodward, then stopped his truck.

By this time, other people inside the woman's home and come outside into the yard to join her. Witnesses say that the man fired five rounds from a handgun from inside of his truck at the intersection.

Officers arrived onto the scene and recovered two handguns from his truck. He was arrested for various charges, including:

Felonious assault

Possession of a firearm while intoxicated

Discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

The incident remains under investigation, but authorities anticipate referring the case to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office.

If anyone has any more information about the incident, they are encouraged to call the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at 269-343-0568 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

