Dr. Dean Ruble sentenced to probation, ordered to pay restitution for failing to file a tax return. (Photo: Mich. Dept. of Corrections)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A former Greenville doctor investigated for questionable painkiller prescriptions and sent to jail for third offense drunken driving was back in court Monday, Jan. 23, for failing to file a tax return.

Dean A. Ruble avoided federal prison, but was ordered to pay nearly $50,400 in restitution for failing to file a tax return. He pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge in August.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Ellen S. Carmody put Ruble on probation for three years and hit with a $5,000 fine.

It is another setback for Ruble, who in 2011 had his medical license suspended after pleading no contest in Montcalm County Circuit Court to third offense drunken driving. At the time, his prescription writing practices were under scrutiny, but did not result in federal charges.

During a Sept. 2010 search of his office as part of the prescription painkiller probe, investigators discovered issues with his taxes.

He was charged with failing to file a tax return for the calendar year 2010. Federal investigators say his gross income for the year was $114,602 related to his medical practice.

Failing to file a tax return is punishable by up to a year in federal prison and a $100,000 fine.

Ruble’s “increasing dependence on alcohol was causing his life to spin out of control,’’ defense attorney J. Terrence Dillon wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

It was just after Ruble was released from jail in Aug. 2011 for third-offense drunk driving that he failed to file his 2010 individual tax return, Dillon wrote in a sentencing memorandum asking that Ruble be given probation rather than jail.

“There is simply no need to deter Dr. Ruble from further criminal conduct,’’ Dillon wrote. “Dr. Ruble is committed to remaining sober and to leading a law-abiding life. His struggles and subsequent rehabilitation will certainly deter others from violating the law.’’

Ruble, who now lives in Rockford, was discharged from probation in April, 2016 for the third-offense drunk driving. He has a limited license to practice medicine and works as a physician at American Home Doctors in southeast Michigan, court records show.

Federal investigators say Ruble in 2009 and 2010 paid his employees in cash, failed to withhold taxes from his employees, deposited business income directly into his personal account and did not pay federal income taxes.

“Dr. Ruble has a checkered history of prescription practices, including a suspension of his medical license from 2004 to 2007 and a voluntary suspension of his DEA registration from 2004 to 2008,’’ Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond E. Beckering III wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

