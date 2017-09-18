Domestic assault investigation leads to 2 arrests; drugs, firearms and stolen car recovered

Ronald McNally (left) and John Verile (right). (Photo: Provided by Van Buren County Sheriff's Office)

GRAND JUNCTION, MICH. - On Saturday, Sept. 16, Van Buren County Sheriff's Deputies were investigating a domestic assault complaint and learned the suspect may be hiding inside of a home on 15th Avenue in Grand Junction.

Deputies went to the home to look for the suspect and discovered there was a separate wanted person, Ronald McNally, 58, from Grand Junction, at the home. McNally tried to run and hide in the attic, but was eventually found and arrested.

The second wanted suspect, John Verile, 43, from Gobles, was located and arrested without incident.

While searching for the suspects, deputies noticed methamphetamine, marijuana and a gun in the home. They obtained a search warrant to further investigate and found more meth, marijuana and various other drug equipment items. Deputies also discovered a stolen 1969 Chevrolet Camaro.

McNally and Verile are being held only on outstanding warrants at this time. However, the following charges are pending:

Possession of methamphetamine

Felon in possession of a firearm

Resisting and opposing a police officer

Receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle

Authorities also arrested a 61-year-old Grand Junction woman, a 38-year-old Grand Junction woman and a 39-year-old Paw Paw man. All three of them may be facing charges.

According to a news release from Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, deputies will continue to investigate and send a report to the Prosecutor's Office to review.

Anyone with more information that could further the investigation should contact the sheriff's office at 269-657-3101 or Silent Observer at 269-393-2100.

