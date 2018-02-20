Don't let rapists return to school, victims tell Mich. lawmakers

The entrance to Brighton High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.(Photo: Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press)

LANSING - Every time Gianna Duva thinks of her attacker’s name or sees his picture, she gets nauseated, anxious and wants to escape.

“It feels like it’s become more shameful to be raped than to be a rapist,” the 14-year-old Brighton High School freshman told members of the House Law and Justice committee Tuesday. “We need to keep these sexual predators out of our school district.”

Duva and Mya Zaplitny were both victims last year of a 16-year-old student at Brighton High School, who raped them off school grounds. It was bad enough for the girls, who were 13 and 12 respectively when the rapes occurred, when the teenage boy was charged as a juvenile with more than 30 criminal counts, pleaded guilty to six of those charges but received a measly 45-day sentence.

But when they learned that the Brighton school board was powerless to keep him from returning to the school because the assaults had not occurred on school grounds, they knew they had to be more proactive.

“I have found that sometimes the juvenile criminals have more rights than us survivors,” Duva said. “This needs to be discussed and fixed before any more survivors drop out of school.”

Even though Zaplitny was in middle school and the teenage boy was a high schooler, "I had to see my rapist every single day on the school bus," she said.

The court referee ultimately ruled in December that the teenage boy not return to Brighton High School. He remains under house arrest while undergoing a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation.

Duva and her mother, Ashley Duva, along with Zaplitny and her mother, Jackie, approached state Rep. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, to see whether there was a legislative solution that could help.

Theis and Rep. Sylvia Santana, D-Detroit, came up with a pair of bills that would require school districts to expel students who had committed sexual assaults against other students, no matter where the attack had occurred. Another bill would expand personal protection order laws so that perpetrators would be banned from coming on to school grounds.

“The holes in our law are massive,” Theis said. “These victims face the real possibility that their assailant would return to their same high school. I can’t imagine the pain and fear these victims and their families went through.”

The law is needed, Theis said, to make sure that he or other attackers aren’t able to return to the same school where their victims walk the halls.

“The possibility of having to share space with the person who assaulted them is unconscionable,” she said.

State Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township, the vice chairman of the Law and Justice Committee, said he expects the bills will pass, but there are some concerns about when the expulsion would kick in.

“We need clarity on the part of does it mean charged or does it mean convicted? People are presumed innocent until proven guilty,” he said. “If the person is found not guilty, do they have a right to return to the school?”

In the meantime, Duva said she’s glad she came forward to effect real change.

“I feel like I had a purpose and I did something that will help other people,” she said. “Doing this all just for me, seems like it would be a waste of a bad event.”

The Free Press generally doesn't name the victims of rape, but did this time because of their public testimony in Lansing.

The bills – HB 5530-5532 – are expected to get a committee vote next week.

Contact Kathleen Gray: 313-223-4430, kgray99@freepress.com or on Twitter @michpoligal.

