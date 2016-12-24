Drive-by shooting in Athens Township, suspects arrested and charged

Calhoun County Sheriff Department vehicle. (Photo: Trace Christenson/The Enquirer)

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 19-year-old man from Pennfield Township was arrested on a charge of assault with intent to murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after Calhoun County Sheriff Department deputies responded to a shots-fired call.

Deputies were called to the 4000 block of L Drive South in Athens Township about 6:10 p.m. Thursday and said shots were fired at a resident and hit a building and car but no one was injured.

Deputies said a 23-year-old man was in his drive when five people he knew arrived in a vehicle. The people began to argue and one of them displayed a handgun and fired several times as the resident fled. Shots hit a parked vehicle and a building near the home.

Officers were able to track the suspects to an apartment at Georgetown Estates on South Burdge Street in Battle Creek. Deputies questioned several people and arrested the 19-year-old.

He was taken to the Calhoun County jail. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found some illegal drugs and two handguns. One is believed to be the gun used to fire the shots in Athens Township and at least one is believed to be stolen.

Deputies were assisted by officers from Marshall, Battle Creek, Emmett Township and the Michigan State Police.

