GRPD investigating two drive-by shootings at the same house

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A house on the city's northwest side has been involved in two different drive-by shootings in the last 13 hours, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

On Monday night, officers were called to a house on Freemont Avenue NW around 11 p.m. When they got there, officers discovered gun shots had been fired at the house, but no one was injured. A dark colored van was seen speeding from the area.

The second shooting happened on Tuesday, Sept. 5 around 11:30 a.m. Officers were called to the same house on reports that there were shots fired again. No one was hurt in this incident.

Police were able to stop the vehicle involved not far from the house and one suspect was arrested -- his involvement is unclear. However, Lt. Terry Dixon says that officers are searching for two more suspects that may be involved.

The police department's Major Case Team is investigating and asks that anyone with more information on the shootings call 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

