Driver arrested after a hit-and-run crash, stealing a truck

PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 37-year-old Custer woman driving a stolen vehicle is in custody after being involved in a hit-and-run crash.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19 on US-10 and Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.

The suspect, 37-year-old Tara Bowers, sideswiped another vehicle and fled the scene south on Meyers to First Street. Bowers drove down to a dead end on First and crashed into a snow bank.

Mason County deputies tracked Bowers footprints in the snow to a home on Sixth Street. It was there that deputies discovered Bowers had stolen a 2008 Chevy pickup truck.

The truck was discovered hours later in Branch Township and Bowers was arrested.

