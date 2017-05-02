Ted Vandenbrink sentenced to prison for November drunken driving fatal in Alpine Township (Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Coopersville man was sentenced today to between six and 15 years in prison for an alcohol-involved crash last November that killed a teenaged girl in Kent County’s Alpine Township.

Ted Allen Vandenbrink, 40, pleaded no contest last month to intoxicated driving causing death, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

In addition to prison, Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Sullivan on Tuesday, May 2 ordered Vandenbrink to pay more than $8,300 in restitution.

Kent County deputies say the crash happened Nov. 13 when Vandenbrink, who was heading west on Six Mile Road NW, disregarded a stop sign, causing a three-vehicle crash. Megan Erin Cook, 17, of Morley, was a passenger in a van that was struck. She died at the scene.

Vandenbrink admitted to consuming one Bloody Mary and two 12-ounce cans of Busch Lite beer prior to the crash, court records show.

A breath test indicated that Vandenbrink had a blood alcohol level of .167 percent and he also “performed poorly’’ on field sobriety tests, court records show. A motorist is considered intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or above.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV