Driver pleads guilty to killing 75-year-old woman in crash

Kristina Ryl pleaded guilty to two charges, including drunken driving causing death, for the crash that killed a 75-year-old woman and seriously injured her husband.

Ryl faces up to 15 years in prison.

Joy and John Gillette were walking their two dogs on Aug. 23 on the eastside of Grand Rapids, when Ryl missing a curve and went off the road, hitting the couple.

Ryl was going 60 miles per hour at the point of impact. One of the dogs was also killed in the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV