GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - An intoxicated Ionia County woman who shot her aging Labrador retriever in the face, claiming it was a mercy killing, lost her bid to have two felony convictions tossed.

A jury found Lora Mae Collins guilty of animal cruelty and discharging a weapon under the influence for the August 2015 shooting near Hubbardston. She used a rifle to shoot the 13-year-old black Labrador mix named Duncan.

An animal control officer took the injured dog to a veterinarian; Duncan was euthanized because of the severity of the injury.

Collins told police she “wanted to euthanize the dog because she intended to move to Arizona and could not take the dog with her and because the dog was old and had some health problems,’’ court records show. Police suspected she’s been drinking because Collins was “slurring her words and having trouble standing up.’’

In a five-page decision released this week, the Court of Appeals upheld her conviction, saying there was sufficient evidence to convict Collins of both offenses.

Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler said he was pleased with the ruling. The crime, he said, touched a nerve in the mid-Michigan county.

“It’s one thing to have your dog euthanized by a professional or taken to the animal shelter; it’s quite another to be intoxicated and shoot your dog in the snout and let it suffer hours on end,’’ Butler said. “I’m a dog owner and nobody wants to see something like that.’’

It took jurors about 16 minutes to find Collins guilty. She was sentenced to six months in jail and placed on probation for three years.

Collins served about two months before being released pending the outcome of her appeal. Butler said arrangements are being made to have her return to jail to serve the balance of her sentence.

In her appeal, Collins said a photo of the wounded animal should not have been allowed at trial because it “inflamed the jury.’’ She also said there was insufficient evidence to convict her. The Court of Appeals shot down both arguments.

“Collins argues that she had just cause to shoot the dog to end the dog’s suffering resulting from its poor health,’’ justices wrote. “Rather than easing the dog’s suffering, however, Collins caused the dog more suffering.’’

