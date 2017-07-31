Ex-Allegan Fire Chief charged with child porn sentenced in court

Former Allegan fire Chief Matt Gillies is facing several counts in court Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 including charges of creating child porn and criminal sexual conduct with a minor. (Photo: Alex Shabab, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The former Allegan Fire Chief has been charged with sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl and recording it was sentenced in court.

Matt Gillies pleaded guilty to that charges in June. Prosecutors say he uploaded a video of himself performing sexual acts to a 4-year-old girl to the internet.

Investigators also say Gillies uploaded other videos performing sex acts over child porn -- sometimes at work. Police were tipped off in September 2016 by a photo sharing website and traced the IP addresses to Gillies home and the fire station.

Gillies faces one count of child abuse communication and one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct with someone under 13. He could spend 20 years in prison.

