Ex-Greenville chief sentenced to jail, community service for health care fraud

STANTON, MICH. - Former Greenville Department of Public Safety Director Mark Reiss will be spending the next 14 weekends in jail for his role in defrauding Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan out of more than $100,000.

Reiss, 50, appeared in Montcalm County Circuit Court on Thursday, August 3 to be sentenced for health care fraud. He pleaded no contest to the four-year felony in May. His ex-wife, Christine Reiss, was also convicted and is on probation.

Investigators say he left Christine Reiss on his health insurance plan after they divorced in Aug. 2014. Mark Reiss, who was hired as Greenville’s public safety director in 2013, resigned in February.

Today’s sentence is unique in that Reiss will spend weekends in jail and will not have to complete the entire jail term if he stays out of trouble.

The sentence calls for 58 days in jail, with the first 28 days to be served on consecutive weekends starting tomorrow. The remaining 30 days will be suspended if Reiss completes one year of probation without major missteps.

In addition to jail, Montcalm County Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Hoseth-Kreeger ordered that he perform 150 hours of community service.

Reiss, who has already paid restitution, is now working at a manufacturing company in Grand Haven.

His ex-wife was accused of bilking the health care giant out of $113,000 in payments between 2014 and 2015. A Kent County jury in May convicted Christine Reiss on three counts of health care fraud. She spent 50 days in jail and was ordered to perform 150 hours of community service. She also was placed on probation for one year.

