Ex-Kent County assistant prosecutor call recordings and transcripts released

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Michigan appeals court judge has ruled Grand Rapids Police must release recorded phone calls related to a wrong way crash.

The calls involve former Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Josh Kuiper. Kuiper was allegedly drinking and drove his car the wrong way down Union Avenue in Grand Rapids, crashing into a parked car.

Officers responding to the crash called a phone line they believed to not be recorded. WZZM 13 and other media outlets filed Freedom of Information Act requests for the recordings. The City of Grand Rapids refused to release the recordings. MLive then filed a lawsuit to have those calls released to the public. The court ruled Tuesday that Grand Rapids should release the recordings, and the city did so on Wednesday.

The calls led to disciplinary actions against those officers, including the termination of one supervisor.

The full transcripts are below, please beware they contain adult language.

MSP Transcript Pages by WZZM News on Scribd

The full, uncensored calls will be posted below shortly.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV