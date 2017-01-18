Ex-MSP Trooper pleads guilty to embezzlement, pocketing over $170,000

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

LANSING, MICH. - A former Michigan State Police trooper who allegedly pocketed more than $170,000 in vehicles fees is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty for felony embezzlement and falsifying documents.

Today, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette's office says 31-year-old Seth Swanson, of Royal Oak, pleaded guilty to one felony count of embezzlement by a public officer and one felony count of uttering and publishing false Secretary of State documents.

Swanson's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28 in Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac.

“Police officers are entrusted with upholding the law so it is especially disappointing when they are the ones that break it,” said Schuette. “This former is officer is now seeing the consequences of his illegal actions."

Swanson served as a state-certified salvage vehicle inspector since since 2011, conducting over 1,701 inspections over a span of a year and a half. He pocketed more than $170,000 while forging the necessary Secretary of State document for each between August 2014 and December 2015.

According to officials, a vehicle's salvage title is issued when it has become a "distressed vehicle.” A vehicle with a salvage title cannot be plated or used on public roads until it is re-certified by a specially trained police officer and re-titled. Swanson allegedly pocketed the $100 fee it takes to obtain a clean title.

The case arose from a joint investigation by the Michigan State Police, the FBI Detroit-Area Public Corruption Task Force and the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Unit.

