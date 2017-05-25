Family describes 'toxic' relationship between RV chase suspect, girlfriend

Tony Kelly, Sr. (Family photo)

Family members of the man who died after shooting his girlfriend and leading authorities on a chase in his RV are speaking out.

Tony Kelly, Sr.'s cousin, oldest daughter, and 16-year-old son, spoke with WFAA on Thursday, just hours after authorities say Kelly shot his girlfriend three times, then shot himself in his RV before it went up in flames.

The family says they do not condone Kelly's actions, but say the domestic violence went both ways in his "toxic" relationship.

They add that he was a great father and it's tough for them to see this side of him being played out for the world to see.

Police say Kelly stopped his RV in Arlington after it caught fire during the chase, which went through several counties. He let his two young children out of the car before police heard a gunshot from inside the RV. It then went up in flames.

The investigation is still underway.

Tony Kelly's family says he was a loving father. They don't condone what he did, but they are hurting today too. pic.twitter.com/qV0jPWQFCf — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) May 25, 2017

Tony Kelly's son says his dad was his bestfriend. His family speaking out on deadly RV chase. They say their dad's story hasn't been told pic.twitter.com/iB70CQr6wc — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) May 25, 2017

