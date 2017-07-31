Family holds vigil for man killed in March

Police say Julius Vinson died from injuries in an assault Friday, March 31. (Photo: Provided)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's still an open case on the books of Grand Rapids Police. They were called to a local hospital on March 31, for a man with a head injury in an assault on the city's southeast side. That victim, 25-year-old Julius Vinson, died several days later.

Investigators say the assault happened on Vineland Avenue South of 28th Street South East been 3:30 and 4 a.m. on Friday, March 31. However, the family said someone told them Vinson was assaulted inside Campau Commons on the corner of Division Avenue and Franklin Street.

Police confirmed that his death investigation is still an open case and officers have identified people who are involved in the case. However they do believe that there are additional witnesses out there that know something.

Vinson's family said they believe one or more people intentionally beat Vinson early in the morning of March 31, until he was brain dead.

"It could be you next, and wouldn't you want the people that's involved and those that have seen and know to come forward and give you closure that you may move forward in your life," Vinson's mother Tanya Wilkins said. "Nothing will bring my son back but we want to know what happened that day."

The family says because of the nature of this attack, they believe the people responsible had every intention of causing great bodily harm because a lot of the blows were to his head.

Vinson was a student at Grand Rapids Community College and was working towards a career in real estate.

