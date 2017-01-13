Fatal hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty

(Photo: Mich. Dept. of Corrections)

WYOMING, MICH. - The 21-year-old man accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Wyoming pleaded not guilty Friday, Jan. 13.

Austin Joseph Hill addressed the judge via video conference where he was told his bond was raised from $750,000 to $1 million because of rumors he wanted to flee the state.

On Tuesday, a red pick-up truck with a snow plow mounted to its front fatally struck Chelsea Crawford, 26, while she was walking along 52nd Street near Byron Center Road.

If convicted, Hill could face up to 30 years in prison.

