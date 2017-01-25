Father accused of kidnapping daughter, 2, faces unlawful imprisonment charge

Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo (Photo: Mason County Sheriff's Office)

LUDINGTON, MICH. - The man accused of kidnapping his 2-year-old daughter has been arraigned on three charges, including one in relation to her disappearance.

Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo, 47, is charged Wednesday, Jan. 25, with conspiracy to absconding bond for failing to appear in court, commit unlawful imprisonment and habitual offender -- the latter two carry a 15-year penalty each if convicted, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

His next court appearance is slated for Feb. 15.

Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo and Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo

Jeffrey Alan Miller, 51, is accused of driving Saporita-Fargo and daughter Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo before they were caught by police near the Michigan-Ohio state line. He is being returned to Mason County and has not been arraigned on any charges at this time.

The sheriff's office issued an alert late Monday for Hailey Fargo's disappearance. Saporita-Fargo had been slated for a Tuesday court appearance as he earlier was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct relating to an incident involving a teenager.

Police say Fargo and Miller became friends in the Mason County jail.

