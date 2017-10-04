Fennville teen enters no contest plea after dragging and injuring girl with her car

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - A Fennville teen entered a no contest plea after she dragged and seriously injured another teen with her car.

The incident happened back in May, when 17-year-old Marie Louise Sims was in a fight with another teen in Grand Haven. Witnesses told police the 16-year-old girl pounded on the back of the car, that's when Sims backed up the car and dragged the girl for about 75 feet.

The victim suffered several broken bones and facial trauma.

At the time of the incident, Sims admitted to police she knowingly hit the victim and left the scene without helping.

On Tuesday, October 3, a day before her scheduled trial, Sims pleaded no contest to the charge of reckless driving causing serious injury. Which is a felony.

A previous charge of assault with great bodily harm was dropped.

Sims faces up to five years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for November 13.

