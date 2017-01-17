Final plea entered in video vigilante operation targeting sex predators

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A seventh man nabbed in a clandestine sting operation targeting sex predators pleaded no contest Tuesday, Jan. 17 to a reduced charge stemming from his December, 2015 encounter with a so-called video vigilante.

Jered Scott Andrus entered a plea to attempted accosting children for immoral purposes. The plea came the same day his jury trial was to begin in Kent County Circuit Court.

In exchange for his plea, the Kent County prosecutor’s office agreed to drop the original accosting charge, a four-year felony. The attempted accosting charge is punishable by up to two years in prison.

The 37-year-old Jenison man is the last of seven defendants with a case still pending. He will return to court for sentencing in mid-March.

His six co-defendants have entered pleas or been convicted at trial. All have been sentenced to terms of probation ranging from 18 months to three years.

They were all targeted by 23-year-old Zach Sweers, who posed as a 15-year-old girl to flush out men looking to have sex with a minor.

The evidence was turned over to Grand Rapids police and led to criminal charges.

Andrus arranged a meeting at a fast food restaurant on Leonard Street NW west of U.S. 131 in Dec. 2015, court records show. There was no girl, just Sweers with a video camera.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office in early May sent Sweers a letter asking that he end the video encounters.

