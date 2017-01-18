Fingerprints key to arrest of man charged with stabbing death of pregnant woman

Christopher Howard (Photo: Provided)

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A court transcript released Wednesday, Jan. 18, by Muskegon County District Court reveals the reason police arrested Christopher Howard earlier this month.

Howard was charged on Jan. 4, 2017 with open murder. Muskegon Township Police believe he is the person responsible for the stabbing death of Dominique O'Neal, 21, who was pregnant at the time of her death.

The death happened in June 2015 at the Quail Meadows Apartment in Muskegon Township.

The court transcript obtained by WZZM says Christopher Howard was surprised by O'Neal as he broke into her apartment. Police used fingerprint evidence recovered from the crime scene to identify Howard as a suspect.

The information was presented to a Muskegon County magistrate on Jan. 4. In the sworn complaint and warrant, Muskegon Township Police Sgt. David Wypa testified officers found multiple fingerprints outside of the apartment building where O'Neal lived.

According to the transcript, those fingerprints belonged to Howard. Police also found partial prints on a kitchen counter inside the apartment.

On Dec. 18, 2016, Howard was arrested in Muskegon County on an unrelated charge. It's then police realized Howard's prints matched those found at O'Neal's apartment.

After the arrest, Wypa testified Howard was interviewed; it's then he admitted to breaking into O'Neal's apartment surprising her.

According to the transcript, Howard says it was O'Neal who initially brought out a knife. Howard told police he took the knife out of her hand and began to stab her several times.

Howard remains in the Muskegon County Jail. A preliminary examination on the open murder charge is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

