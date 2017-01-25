Prosecutor: Firefighter charged in sex case left notes for victim

Former firefighter Clem Bell, 51, arraigned on four felony charges, including child sexually abusive activity. (Photo: Kent County Jail)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The bond will not be reduced for a former Cascade Township firefighter charged with producing sexually abusive material involving a minor.

Clem Bell appeared in court for a bond hearing Wednesday, Jan. 25. Muskegon County prosecutor DJ Hilson has been appointed as a special prosecutor for the case and opposed a motion to have Bell's $500,000 bond reduced.

He says Bell left notes on the victim's car at her high school and made some disturbing comments.

"He made comments to the victim about wanting to leave with her, leave the country with her," Hilson said. "This was said in all dead seriousness, he indicated to the victim that he's killed people before.

"Whether or not that was just a tactic of his to scare her or not, it certainly accomplished its mission.''

A new hearing date has not been set. If convicted, Bell faces up to 20 years in prison.

