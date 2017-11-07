First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs will host a service on Sunday

First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs will hold a service on Sunday at 11 a.m., exactly one week after a mass shooting that killed at least 26 church members.

Two members of the church confirmed the news to KENS 5 on Tuesday, one of whom has attended services at the Sutherland Springs church for the past 30 years. Another is connected to the pastor.

This is a breaking news story. For more details, stay tuned to KENS 5 and KENS5.com.

© 2017 KENS-TV