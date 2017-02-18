Former police detective ordered to trial, charged with helping child pornographer

Defense attorney Eusebio Solis, left, talks with Juis Tejada at a December hearing. (Photo: Trace Christenson, Battle Creek Enquirer)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A former Albion police detective has been ordered to stand trial on charges he helped a child pornographer.

Calhoun County District Judge Paul Beardslee ruled in an opinion released Friday that the case against Luis Tejada should be sent to circuit court for trial.

Tejada, 41, of Homer, is charged with the felony of being an accessory after the fact and lying to a police officer, which is a misdemeanor. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the felony and a maximum of two years on the misdemeanor.

Charges were filed in April alleging that Tejada assisted Norman Pittlekow and his wife, Nicole Jacobs, who both were facing federal child pornography charges, evade arrest in September 2015 and then lied to police about his friendship with them.

Tejada, through his attorney, Eusebio Solis, has denied he helped the couple once charges were issued. Solis also has argued that Tejada was targeted by other members of the Albion Department of Public Safety after he told City Manager Sheryl Mitchell about alleged misconduct by officers and administrators of the department.

Beardslee heard testimony in six sessions and in January said he would consider arguments from both Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Schwalm and Solis and issue a written decision.

In a three-page opinion released Friday, the judge said there was enough probable cause, which included testimony from Pittelkow, that Tejada had telephone communication with the couple as he helped them avoid arrest and that he assisted further by getting Pittelkow's father to deliver $2,000 to Pittelkow to help him evade authorities.

In his opinion Beardslee wrote, "There is ample evidence to infer that the Defendant knew, through his personal connections with Pittelkow and through his employment as a detective for the City of Albion Department of Public Safety that Mr. Pittelkow had committed a felony."

Both Pittelkow and his wife have been convicted and are serving sentences in federal prison.

The judge said there is an argument that Pittelkow may not be fully credible, "nevertheless, the court is inclined to accept portions of Pittelkow's testimony without concluding it is all true."

The judge said if Tejada lied to a Michigan State Police detective, who was investigating, it would have influenced the investigation.

Beardslee said while some questions must be decided by the finder of facts, a jury or judge, there is enough probable cause evidence to sent the case to trial.

Tejada remains on bond.

