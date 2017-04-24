Former Shelby police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement

Robert Wilson (Photo: Oceana County Press)

HART, MICH. - Former village of Shelby Police Chief Robert Wilson has pleaded guilty to felony embezzlement of between $20,000 and $50,000 and one count of motor vehicle-false certification.

The pleas were made Friday, April 21, in 27th Circuit Court in Hart.

Wilson was charged after a lengthy investigation by Michigan State Police and Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette. The investigation into Wilson determined he kept fees for salvage vehicle inspections that should have been passed on to the village of Shelby.

Wilson was fired by the village.

According to a press release from Schuette, Wilson performed 699 salvage vehicle inspections between December 2013 and November 2015 without turning the fees over to Shelby.

Wilson did not inform government officials in the village that he was collecting inspection fees.

Salvage titles are issued for a vehicle that has become a "distressed vehicle.” A vehicle with a salvage title cannot be plated or used on public roads until it is recertified by a specially trained police officer and retitled.

Wilson's sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 5 at the 27th Circuit Court.

