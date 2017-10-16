Fremont lifeguard sentenced for secretly recording the women's locker room

Jakob Scott Bradley was charged Thursday with eaves dropping, using a computer to commit a crime and capturing and distributing video of an unclothed person. He plead not guilty.

FREMONT, MICH. - Jakob Bradley was charged with capturing and distributing an image of an unclothed person earlier this year. Bradley secretly placed a recording device in two Fremont swimming pool locker rooms.

On one occasion he captured images of a teenage girl in her undergarments. Police discovered what happened after Bradley accidentally left his phone at the pool overnight.

His attorney says he's learning from that mistake and continues to attend weekly counseling.

"When I committed these crimes I did not realize the repercussions, what I was doing, what would happen to me and those around me and the victims, and I just can not say how sorry I am enough," said Bradley in court.

Bradley was sentenced to 120 days in jail and was placed on probation for five years. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

