Friend says on Heeringa's 4th anniversary of disappearance: 'She loved life'

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - It's been four years since a customer at the Exxon gas station in Norton Shores called police to say the store was empty and store clerk Jessica Heeringa was nowhere to be found.

It's also been nearly one year since police arrested Jeffrey Willis. He's in the Muskegon County Jail charged with numerous of crimes, including the death of Jessica Heeringa -- even though her body has never been located.

Police believe Willis struck Heeringa in the head with a small handgun then put her into his van. Norton Shores detective Michael Kasher set two goals the night of April 26, 2013.

"First and foremost, bring Jessica home," Kasher said Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

That goal remains unaccomplished. The second goal was to find and send to prison the person who took Heeringa.

A trial later this year will determine if Kasher is successful in accomplishing that goal.

Willis is charged with open murder in the Heeringa case. Willis is also charged with the murder of Rebekah Bletsch, and the attempted abduction of a Muskegon teen last year.

"She loved life, she loved doing fun things," said Elizabeth Lunsford, a close friend of Heeringa. "She brought a lot of happiness to the world, and it is not the same without her."

Lunsford believes Jessica will be found.

"I feel like that is something that her family needs, they just need resolution, we all kind of want that," Lunsford said.

"Mr. Willis knows where she is," Kasher said.

Willis' cousin, Kevin Bluhm, told police Willis buried Jessica along old railroad tracks in Muskegon Township. Police made a significant search of that area and couldn't find her. Police charged Kevin Bluhm with helping Willis after Heeringa's death.

Trials for Willis and Bluhm should happen sometime this year.

