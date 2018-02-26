Fruitport Schools sued by teenager over sexual abuse by secretary

Fruitport Community Schools' bus. (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Fruitport School District is facing a federal lawsuit from a teenager who was sexually abused by a former secretary in the school district.

Sandra Fielstra pled no contest to criminal sexual conduct charges in 2016, based on a sexual relationship she had with a 16-year-old high school student. She was a secretary at Fruitport High School, where the teen attended.

Sandra Lynn Fielstra

The lawsuit was filed in federal court on February 20, 2018. It accuses Fielstra of giving the boy illegal drugs and alcohol, sexually assaulting the teen in a car multiple times including on prom night, and having sex with the student starting when he was 16.

It is alleged that the school district and several district leaders knew about, or should have seen signs of the affair between the secretary and student, but did not take action.

The lawsuit says the high school Vice Principal, Robert Rogers, confiscated the teen's phone "in the Spring of 2015, noticing a text message between Plaintiff and Defendant Fielstra, which he thought to be unusual but did not report it to anyone."

A number of students contacted Fruitport High School faculty, staff and administrators about the relationship between the student and secretary, according to the lawsuit, but the school did not "conduct a legitimate investigation" into the accusations or contact the teen's parents or Child Protective Services.

The lawsuit also says that Fruitport High School Principal Lauren Chesney talked with the teen's mother about information the school gathered about the relationship between the teen and the secretary, but did not give the mother enough information so that she could determine what was actually going on with her son.

The student is suing for more than $1 million.

Fielstra is currently in prison on the child sexual abuse charges.

