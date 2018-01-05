Fugitive from Texas arrested in Mason County

Handcuffs and prints, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

MASON COUNTY, MICH. - A man wanted for multiple crimes in Texas has been arrested in Michigan.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, the Bay City (Texas) Police Department reached out to the Mason County Sheriff's Office to warn them a wanted fugitive was thought to be in the area.

The unnamed suspect is wanted for aggravated robbery, family violence, unlawful restraint and assault with a deadly weapon.

The next day, Jan. 4, deputies spotted the suspect driving on US-10 near Meyers Road.

A traffic stop was conducted after deputies were told the wanted person may have been armed with a handgun, but one was not found.

The 27-year-old man was arrested without incident. He is currently being held in the Mason County Jail on a local charge of furnishing false information to a police officer.

Once the local charge is cleared, extradition will begin to return him back to authorities in Texas.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV