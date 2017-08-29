Fugitive in South Haven arrested

Police cruiser's light bar photographed at night, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

SOUTH HAVEN, MICH. - Toby Allen Farly of Bangor was arrested on Tuesday evening, Aug. 29. He was wanted for two felony warrants.

Detectives from the Southwest Enforcement Team were conducting surveillance in South Haven when they noticed a suspicious vehicle. They tried to coordinate a traffic stop on the car, but before they could the front seat passenger jumped out of the window of the moving car and fled into the nearby woods.

Officers were able to complete a traffic stop on the car, and they discovered the passenger was Farly.

Multiple agencies set up a perimeter in the area and K9 units were sent out. Farly was eventually found and arrested.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV