Gang member denies murder, sentenced to life

Sanqua Cummings (Photo: Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - "I want everyone to know that I'm innocent of all charges."

That is what 22-year-old Sanqua Cummings said in a Kent County court room Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 during his sentence for the murder of a Grand Rapids teen.

Cummings was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, for the 2015 murder of 17-year-old Marquaan Crosby. Police say Crosby was trying to retrieve his brother's bike when he was shot.

Cummings said the judge did not allow witnesses to testify who could prove his innocence. The judge rejected Cummings argument, and affirmed the conviction.

"A jury convicted you of the most serious crimes in the state, and I must say, having heard the testimony, I do not disagree with the verdict," said Kent County Circuit Judge Dennis Leiber.

Cummings was already serving at least 40-years in prison for two other shootings that happened within weeks of Crosby's murder.

