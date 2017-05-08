Girl taken from parents in genital mutilation case; fate in limbo

A courtroom sketch shows U.S. Magistrate Judge Mona Majzoub, center, and Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, right, on Monday in Detroit. (Photo: Jerry Lemenu, Special to the Free Press)

The parental rights of a couple accused in a female genital mutilation case remain in limbo as a court Monday temporarily removed their daughter from their custody amid allegations that the child had been subjected to genital cutting two years ago.

The girl, however, has not been removed from her home, but rather is living with her grandparents — an arrangement that Child Protective Services agreed to in the wake of a federal criminal investigation that could send her parents to prison for years.

The girl is one of many children whose moms and dads have come under scrutiny by state officials who are seeking to terminate their parental rights for allegedly subjecting their daughters to genital mutilation procedures that are practiced by their religious group: a small Indian Muslim sect known as the Dawoodi Bohra. On Tuesday, two Bohra families are scheduled to appear at hearings in Oakland County Circuit Court at which state investigators are expected to testify about allegations that the parents put their daughters in harm's way by subjecting them to genital mutilation.:

On Monday, state investigators convinced family court referee Karla Mallett that the daughter of an accused doctor and his wife should be temporarily placed in the custody of the state for two reasons: Her parents are locked up on federal charges, so they're not home to care for her; and because the girl had been subjected to genital cutting two years ago, which, they say, was substantiated by a medical examiner.

Mallett said she found "a substantial risk of harm" to the child, who also had a lawyer-guardian ad litem appointed to her on Monday. The child also will be allowed to communicate with her parents through phone calls or video foods, but Mallett ordered the communication to be spoken only in English to avoid the parents talking to the girl about the criminal case or the allegations.

Attorney guardian ad litem Karen Cook, whose job it is to protect the child's interest, asked Mallett not to allow any communication for now, saying she needed to interview the child first.

But attorney Mary Chartier, who is representing the girl's father in the federal prosecution, urged the referee to let the girl continue communicating with her parents.

"This is a little girl .... her parents have been ripped from her," Chartier said, arguing it would only add more trauma to her life if she were denied contact with her parents.

As for the genital mutilation allegations, Chartier argued a point that she has repeatedly stressed in federal court: "This is a religious procedure."

The referee rejected that theory.

"It may be a religious procedure in their country," Mallett said. "But in this country, it is illegal."

Mallett's decision involves Dr. Fakhruddin Attar, 53, and his wife, Farida Attar, 50, both of Livonia, who are being held without bond on charges they and another doctor subjected young girls to genital mutilation procedures for years. The Attars were unable to attend Monday's court hearing, so it was adjourned to May 6, when both defendants will attend the family court proceeding from jail, either by telephone or by video conference.

The couple will hear, for themselves, what evidence state investigators have amassed in their efforts to strip them of their parental rights. The Attars have long maintained that they were not involved in anything illegal, and that any procedures that did take place in their clinic were not genital mutilation, but a less-severe procedure that's done for religious purposes.

The state's involvement in the case comes almost one month after the lead defendant in the case was arrested: Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, 44, of Northfield, who is accused of mutilating the genitals of two 7-year-old Minnesota girls in February at Attar's clinic. Attar is accused of letting Nagarwala use his clinic to perform the procedures; his wife is accused of holding the girls' hands during the alleged cuttings.

All three are accused of trying to cover up their alleged crimes when they were caught and instructing others in the Bohra community to lie to authorities about the procedure, or say nothing. They are all denying the charges and adamantly argue that they did not participate in any actual cutting procedures, but rather a more minor procedure that involves only a scraping of the genitals as part of a religious tradition. Nagarwala, through her lawyer, has maintained that she only removed membrane from the Minnesota girls and gave it to the girls' parents for burial, in accordance with a religious tradition.

All three defendants argued for bond, but judges locked them up instead, concluding they are flight risks and a danger to society. Specifically, judges expressed concern that the defendants were encouraging others in their religious community not to cooperate in the investigation and to lie to authorities -- as prosecutors allege -- about the genital cutting procedures that have taken place over the years.

None of the defendants has a criminal history.

Nagarwala was fired an emergency room doctor with the Henry Ford Health System on the same day she was indicted. She is not accused of performing any genital mutilation at the hospital, but rather at a clinic in Livonia owned by Attar.

According to court documents, Attar, an internist, has admitted to authorities that Nagarwala has used his clinic after hours to treat children ages 6-9 for problems with their genitals, including genital rashes, but that she only saw the patients "when the clinic is closed on Friday evenings or Saturdays." She never billed for the procedures nor documented them, authorities allege in court documents, noting multiple other young girls have told authorities that Nagarwala also performed genital mutilation on them.

The Dawoodi Bohra community in Detroit, which operates out of a mosque in Farmington Hills, has stated that it is cooperating with authorities and stresses that it has instructed its members not to participate in any procedures that could be considered genital mutilation.

“The Dawoodi Bohras do not support the violation of any U.S. law, local, state or federal," the group has said in a statement. "Any violation of U.S. law is counter to instructions to our community members. It does not reflect the everyday lives of the Dawoodi Bohras in America."

