Did you get a text from Chase Bank? It might be a scam

Chase bank customers are getting texts, warning them that their accounts have been frozen. If you've gotten that message, you need to know it's a scam.

It's one of the latest ways criminals are trying to trick you into giving them access to your account information. The text messages say, "Your debit card is locked" and asks you to call the number on the screen. After trying to call the number, it didn’t go through.

Chances are the scammers already moved on to the next new phone number.

Here in West Michigan, people are warning others on Facebook. They say they phone messages sound legitimate.

We contacted Chase Bank to see if this is an ongoing problem, and what it’s doing about it. So far, they have no responded.

On its website, Chase says, "We won't ask for confidential information in a text message or email, unless you call us about an issue. In that case, we'll ask you to verify your information so we know you're who you say you are."

