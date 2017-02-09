Grand Jury: Co-conspirator in Herman Miller defrauding case appears in court

Empty courtroom, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

ZEELAND, MICH. - Acting U.S. Attorney General Birge announced Wednesday, Feb. 9, the co-conspirator who allegedly worked to defraud Herman Miller has recently appeared in court and given a two-count indictment.

Kevin John Grimm, of Coopersville, Mich., was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and money laundering before a Grand Jury in relation to the defrauding of Herman Miller.

Federal prosecutors say that Grimm and Herman Miller's Senior Energy Manager and Facilities Engineer, Jerry Lee Aker, were both involved in a scheme to bill Herman Miller for natural gas that was never delivered.

Grimm allegedly created the company, KJ Gas Transportation, LLC. to submit false and fraudulent invoices for payment.

According to court documents, the scheme went on from between June 2010 and July 2015 and generated approximately $1,772,726 in payments to Grimm’s company, KJ Gas Transportation, LLC. Grimm's company never provided any natural gas ordering or transportation services to Herman Miller, despite the invoices Grimm emailed to Herman Miller employees.

Grimm is also being charged for wiring $155,000 of the defrauded money to a Florida yacht dealer for a 49-foot sailboat in 2015.

Grimm will be required to forfeit any property and money gained from the scheme, including: the nearly $1.8-million generated, the money paid for the sailboat in 2015 and a Kubota tractor and bucket that Grimm owned.

Akers plead guilty in Dec. 2016 for his role in the scheme. At the time, the U.S. Attorney' s office had identified Grimm but not release his name in publicly-filed documents. United States District Judge Paul L. Maloney will sentence Akers on May 1, 2017, in Kalamazoo. This matter is being investigated by the Grand Rapids office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The U.S. Attorney's office states the charges in Grimm's indictment are accusations. He is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Previously, Herman Miller stated that Akers' and Grimm's actions were not expected to adverse impact on the company's reported results moving forward. Herman Miller did not provide any further statement because the case was and is still an ongoing legal matter.

Herman Miller has manufacturing facilities in the U.S., China, Italy and the United Kingdom, along with sales offices, dealers, licensees and customers in more than 100 countries.

