Grand Rapids cab driver cleared in March death of would-be robber

(Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids cab driver who ran over a hammer-wielding man during an attempted robbery was “thinking only of surviving’’ and will not face criminal charges for the deadly March incident.

In a three-page decision released Tuesday, May 23, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker cleared Calder City Taxi driver Jake Strickland of criminal wrongdoing in the death of Timothy Coleman.

Coleman, 45, was struck by the cab on Jefferson Avenue at East Fulton Street during an attempted robbery. The incident began when Strickland picked up Coleman at the Family Fare on Leonard Street at Fuller Avenue NE.

►Earlier: Police: Cab driver hit, killed attempted robber while trying to flee scene

Coleman, who was armed with a hammer, told the driver “I’m going to blast your guts out if you don’t give me your money,’’ according to the prosecutor’s report.

Coleman was struck after getting out of the cab. After first appearing at the driver’s side window with a hammer, Coleman disappeared behind the cab and out of the driver’s field of vision.

“Mr. Strickland lost sight of him as he put his vehicle in reverse,’’ Becker wrote. “He put the car in reverse so that he could see where Mr. Coleman was going so as to inform police which direction he had fled.’’

He lost sight of Coleman while in reverse, so he stopped the cab, Becker wrote. Strickland then pulled the vehicle forward and saw Coleman on his knees behind the cab.

►Related: Taxi driver ‘panic-stricken' by hammer-wielding passenger as robbery turns deadly

Coleman, who was bleeding, moved to the sidewalk on the east side of Jefferson.

“Mr. Coleman apologized three times for what had happened and then sat down on the sidewalk,’’ Becker wrote. “By the time police arrived, Mr. Coleman had collapsed and was pronounced dead at the scene.’’

An autopsy indicated he died from massive chest injuries.

“Mr. Strickland was the victim of an armed robbery perpetrated by Mr. Coleman,’’ Becker wrote. “It was a very unusual and surprising situation; virtually any person would not know how to act appropriately when being robbed.

“A victim is thinking only of surviving and removing themselves from the situation as quickly as possible, not what impact that may have on their assailant,’’ Becker wrote. “The conduct of Mr. Strickland does not rise to the level of gross negligence, therefore no charges will be brought against him.’’

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV