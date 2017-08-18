WZZM
Grand Rapids drug trafficker in court after raid

Staff , WZZM 6:00 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Christoper May Shaw is facing new criminal charges for drug trafficking. 

The 36-year-old was in Grand Rapids this week on a five-count federal indictment. He is accused to conspiring to distribute at least 11 pounds of cocaine in Kent County.

In Feb. 2016, the police raided a home in Grand Rapids and found more than two pounds of cocaine, along with heroin and marijuana. There was also $200,000 in cash. 

His girlfriend faces similar charges. 

At the time of the raid, he was awaiting sentencing on a marijuana trafficking conviction. 

