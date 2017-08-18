Grand Rapids drug trafficker in court after raid

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Christoper May Shaw is facing new criminal charges for drug trafficking.
The 36-year-old was in Grand Rapids this week on a five-count federal indictment. He is accused to conspiring to distribute at least 11 pounds of cocaine in Kent County.
►Related: Prosecutors seek car, $203K in suit against convicted drug dealer
In Feb. 2016, the police raided a home in Grand Rapids and found more than two pounds of cocaine, along with heroin and marijuana. There was also $200,000 in cash.
His girlfriend faces similar charges.
At the time of the raid, he was awaiting sentencing on a marijuana trafficking conviction.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs