Grand Rapids drug trafficker in court after raid

Christopher May-Shaw (Photo: Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Christoper May Shaw is facing new criminal charges for drug trafficking.

The 36-year-old was in Grand Rapids this week on a five-count federal indictment. He is accused to conspiring to distribute at least 11 pounds of cocaine in Kent County.

►Related: Prosecutors seek car, $203K in suit against convicted drug dealer

In Feb. 2016, the police raided a home in Grand Rapids and found more than two pounds of cocaine, along with heroin and marijuana. There was also $200,000 in cash.

His girlfriend faces similar charges.

At the time of the raid, he was awaiting sentencing on a marijuana trafficking conviction.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV