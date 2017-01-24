Grand Rapids man arrested for arson and ramming a fire truck near Battle Creek

Emmett Township fire truck (Photo: Battle Creek Enquirer)

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 30-year-old Grand Rapids man is facing charges for setting multiple fires around a Battle Creek area Meijer store. Officers were called to the Meijer on B Drive N. in Emmett Township for a car on fire in the parking lot.

Witnesses tell police they saw a man sticking cloth into the vehicle's gas tank and setting it on fire. Shortly after that a second fire was discovered in the bathroom of the Meijer gas station. Witnesses gave a similar suspect description for both fires.

More police units were called to the area, when a suspect with the same description was accused of retail fraud. Police and fire units found the suspect in the parking lot. As they approached the suspect, he used his vehicle to ram an Emmett fire engine head-on as it was pulling into the parking lot. The suspect hit the engine again before taking off east on B Drive North.

Police followed the suspect at speeds of 25 to 40 miles per hour, before the vehicle ended up in a ditch west of Silver Springs Lane. No one was injured in any of the incidents. Emmett Township officials say the fire truck suffered extensive damage. They did not say how much damage there was to the vehicle that was set on fire or the Meijer gas station.

The suspect will be charged with multiple counts, including arson, fleeing and eluding, and damage to fire apparatus.

