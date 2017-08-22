Grand Rapids man charged after stabbing, shooting on Newberry

Jaquarius Littlejohn (Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids man has been arraigned and faces six felony charges after a shooting and stabbing on Newberry Street on Aug. 16.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, Jaquaris Tawon-Lawrence Littlejohn, 24, was charged in 61st District court on Tuesday with armed robbery; home invasion; assault with intent to do great bodily harm (less than murder); felon in possession of a firearm; carry a concealed weapon, and felon firearm.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, police were called to Newberry Street NE in Grand Rapids on reports of a shooting and stabbing. Officers found a woman shot in the chest and a man stabbed in the back. Both victims were expected to recover.

The suspect, Littlejohn, ran from the area before officer arrived. However, he was arrested at the hospital on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Littlejohn is currently being held on a $200,000 bond and his preliminary examination is scheduled for early September.

Police say this case remains open and ask anyone with information that may further the investigation to call them at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV