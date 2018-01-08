Grand Rapids man charged for ethnic intimidation, facing two years in prison

(Photo: Kent County Sheriff Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids man will be in court on Jan. 9 on a charge of ethic intimidation because of a dispute he had with his roommate in 2017.

Samuel Reynolds, 49, is charged with three offenses, including ethnic intimidation and using a computer to commit a crime.

Investigators say that Reynolds sent a series of racially-motivated messages to his roommate who is black.

They shared a house on Plymouth Avenue and Leonard Street NE. The roommate has since left.

If convicted of ethnic intimidation, Reynolds faces up to two years in prison. He is free on bond.

The last ethnic intimidation prosecution in Kent County was in November 2016.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV