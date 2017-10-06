Grand Rapids man charged with student loan and grant fraud

One of the schools Rogers signed up for classes at was Grand Rapids Community College. (Photo: GRCC)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Brandon Kenon Rogers, 31, is facing student loan and grant fraud charges after defrauding the U.S. Department of Education of approximately $150,000 in a wire fraud scheme. Rogers is also charged with identity theft as a part of the scheme.

The 31-year-old turned himself in to U.S. Marshals on Friday, Oct. 6.

According to the Department of Justice, Rogers used others' identities and posed as them when applying for student loans and Pell Grants in their names. He also enrolled in local community colleges, including Grand Rapids Community College and Kalamazoo Valley Community College using those identities.

Rogers was given the loans and grants, but allegedly used the money for his own purposes rather than attending the classes he signed up for.

Wire fraud carries a maximum possible penalty 20 years in prison and aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two-year prison term.

“These loan and grant programs are for students who want to better themselves with an education and obviously not for those who would take advantage to simply line their pockets," said acting U.S. Attorney Birge "My office will not tolerate schemes like what we have alleged here.”

GRCC's Department of Safety, the U.S. Department of Education, the Office of Inspector General, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service investigated this case.

