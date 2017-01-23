Grand Rapids man facing charges after assault that lead to standoff

Jeremiah Gordon

GRAND RAPIDS - A 37 year old Grand Rapids man is facing up to 15 years in prison after a robbery attempt and standoff on Friday. Jeremiah Gordon appeared before a judge for the first time on Monday, where he was charged with Assault with Intent to Rob while Unarmed.

He was arrested after a three hour long stand off with Grand Rapids Police on Douglas Street. No one was injured in the incident.

His bond is currently set at $25,000. Gordon is scheduled to be back in court on February 7, 2017, for his preliominary examination.

