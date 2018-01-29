Grand Rapids man indicted on federal charges

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Kahwahnas Nucumbhi Potts, 38, was arrested on federal charges for possession of stolen mail, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud.

According to the Department of Justice, Potts possessed stolen mail from various Kent County residents. He then applied for numerous credit cards in the names of those people and unlawfully used the credit cards issued.

Potts will be arraigned on Feb. 1 in federal court in Grand Rapids.

The charges for stolen mail and unlawful use of social security numbers carry up to five years in prison. The unauthorized use of a credit card is up to five years in prison. And aggravated identity theft is a minimum of two years in prison.

If convicted, Potts will also be ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

