Grand Rapids police arrest 3 people in connection to botched online sale

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Three people could spend up to life in prison if convicted on charges in connection to an online sale gone wrong.

Anthony Deashawn Tate, 26; Steven Edward McClain III, 22; and Thalia Ilse Martinez, 20, are believed to be involved in an botched online sale Saturday, May 20, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the area of Francis Avenue and Burton Street SE on a call of a shooting; they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg upon arrival after using the OfferUp app.

Tate faces charges of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm. McClain also faces an armed robbery charge, plus conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Martinez is expected to be charged with armed robbery.

The maximum penalty if convicted on the armed robbery charge is life in prison.

The three suspects are slated to be arraigned as early as Wednesday, May 24.

