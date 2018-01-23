Grand Rapids police investigating 26 year old's death as homicide

Grand Rapids Police Department (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Detectives with Grand Rapids Police Department are now calling a recent death investigation a homicide.

According to a news release from GRPD, 26-year-old Curtis D. Smith, of Grand Rapids, was shot and killed last week.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 19, GRPD received a 911 welfare check for Smith. When officers arrived, they found him unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound. When medical responders arrived, they determined Smith was dead.

There was no one else at the home where Smith was found.

Authorities are actively investigating Smith's homicide and ask that anyone with information call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV