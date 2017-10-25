Grand Rapids: Police investigating armed robbery at bank

Police on scene of a bank robbery at the Huntington Bank on 44th Street & Eastcastle Drive. (Photo: Mike Powers, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police are looking into an armed robbery at a bank Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet from Grand Rapids Police Department, the robbery happened at the Huntington Bank on 44th Street SE and Stauffer.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

GRPD on scene of a bank robbery at the Huntington Bank on 44th & Eastcastle Dr @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/pY2URAYZwd — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 25, 2017

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV